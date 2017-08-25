HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US, North Korea can turn animosity into goodwill
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/25 8:00:17
China proposed the "dual suspension" to defuse the looming crisis on the peninsula. But worrying that suspension of their activities on one side would encourage the other to become more arrogant, the US and
North Korea
are still aggressive in their posturing. We hope all sides can move in the direction of "dual suspension" which will surely lead to a real solution.
Global Times
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus