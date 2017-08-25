Russia to contribute 9 mln USD to UN World Food Program project

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a resolution allocating 535 million rubles (9.03 million US dollars) to help implement the UN World Food Program (WFP) project in 2017-2018, the Russian government said Thursday.



The money will be mainly spent to replace trucks used for humanitarian aid transportation with Russian-made vehicle, the government said in a statement, adding that another 1.5 million US dollars will be assigned for the development of logistics capacity.



Funds for these purposes are allotted from the federal budget, it noted.



"The adopted decisions expand the range of areas of Russia's cooperation with international humanitarian organizations of the UN system and the participation of Russian technical experts in the work of WFP on personnel training and vehicle maintenance," the statement said.



Under a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2014 between the Russian government and the WFP, Russia makes financial contributions to the WFP fund from 2014 to 2017, especially focusing on replenishing the WFP auto fleet by providing KAMAZ trucks and other equipment.

