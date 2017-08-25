At least 16 Americans hurt in Cuba embassy "incidents"

The US State Department said on Thursday at least 16 Americans working at the US embassy in Havana, Cuba, suffered physical symptoms caused by some "incidents."



"We can confirm that at least 16 US government employees, members of our embassy community, have experienced some kind of symptoms," said State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert in a daily briefing.



"The incidents are no longer occurring," Nauert said.



"We will continue to find the source of these incidents, and the perpetrator," the spokeswoman added.



No details of the injuries have been released, but media reports said the affected Americans suffered a severe hearing loss and at least one victim suffered some "brain damage."



The United States has expelled two Cuban diplomats in late May after some US Embassy personnel in Havana reported that some "incidents" caused "a variety of physical symptoms" in them.



The United States and Cuba officially resumed a diplomatic relationship in July 2015, more than five decades after they severed it.

