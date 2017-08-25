Petition calls to remove "Fascist monument" in Chicago

Amid nation-wide demands to take down Confederate monuments in the US, a new online petition is now calling on Chicago mayor to remove a monument gifted by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1934.



The monument is an ancient Roman pillar seated atop a large stone base. The controversial part is the message inscribed on the base in Italian, reading "Fascist Italy, by command of Benito Mussolini presents to Chicago" to commemorate the trans-Atlantic flight led by General Italo Balbo "in the 11th year of the Fascist era."



The petition demands that "the Fascist Balbo Monument donated to the city of Chicago by war criminal and white supremacist Benito Mussolini be taken down immediately."



It added that Balbo, as Mussolini's "right-hand man," oversaw "the brutal occupation and destruction of North Africa during World War Two."



The monument was gifted by Mussolini to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Balbo leading an fleet of Italian planes from Rome to Chicago for the Century of Progress World's Fair. It still stands in Chicago's Burnham Park. Chicago's 7th Street was also renamed after Balbo.



A group of protesters staged a demonstration on site on Wednesday night. They labeled the monument as an "enduring symbol of white supremacy and racism."



By Thursday afternoon, the change.org petition has garnered more than 300 signatures and its goal is 500.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has declined to take a position on the issue and left the fate of the Balbo monument to the City Council.

