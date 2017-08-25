39 people drowned in Brazil's two boating tragedies

Rescue team members remove a shipwreck victim in Salvador, capital city of Bahia State, eastern Brazil, on Aug. 24, 2017. The death toll from the shipwreck in Salvador, capital city of Brazil's eastern state of Bahia, has risen to 22, confirmed navy on Thursday. It is the second shipwreck in Brazil within two days as a ship sank overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday on the Xingu river in northern Para state in the Amazon region, leaving at least 19 people dead. (Xinhua/Xando Pereira/AGENCIA ESTADO)
