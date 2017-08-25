Samples collected from Caroline Seamount in western Pacific Ocean

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2017 shows a coral collected from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, collected samples on Thursday from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery is taken out of water in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 24, 2017. Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, collected samples on Thursday from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2017 shows a sponge collected from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean.

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2017 shows a coral collected from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean.