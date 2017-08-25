Childlike exhibition held in China's Taiwan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/25 8:21:57

Photo take on Aug. 24, 2017 shows a miniature artwork displayed in Taipei, south China's Taiwan. "Tanaka Tatsuya's Fantastic World", a childlike exhibition held in Taipei with the imaginative mini world of handmade dolls and daily items, is created by Tanaka Tatsuya, a Japanese artist. The exhibition has attracted many people and will last till Sept. 10. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Posted in: ART,ARTS
