India inks eight pacts with Nepal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Aug. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

India and Nepal Thursday inked eight pacts as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.The pacts, which included one on cooperation in countering drug trafficking between the two South Asian countries, were signed on the sidelines of the meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries.Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, Modi said that he reviewed a gamut of bilateral issues during his meeting with the Nepalese prime minister and also vowed to streamline crushing issues like increasing drug menace in the region.As for the recent floods in Nepal, Modi vowed to offer maximum assistance to help the neighboring country recover from the natural disaster.Modi and Deuba also inaugurated two cross-border power transmission lines in Nepal, according to the External Affairs Ministry.The Nepalese prime minister arrived in the Indian capital Wednesday on a four-day visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba walk towards the meeting room at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Aug. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (C) inspects Indian Guard of Honor during the ceremonial reception held at the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Aug. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (L) inspects Indian Guard of Honor during the ceremonial reception held at the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Aug. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)