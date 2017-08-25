Intangible cultural heritage: velvet bird made in E China

Inheritor of intangible cultural heritage Cui Yongxin (C) makes a velvet bird at his workshop at Laopo Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2017. Velvet bird handicraft has a history of over 100 years and it was listed as the intangible cultural heritage by Zaozhuang City. Made with flexible copper wires and colorful silk, the velvet products can be made in many forms including birds. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

