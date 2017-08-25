Water volume of Hukou Waterfall surged due to heavy rainfall

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2017 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between Jixian County of north China's Shanxi and Yichuan County of northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surged. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)

People visit the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between Jixian County of north China's Shanxi and Yichuan County of northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, Aug. 24, 2017. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surged. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)

