Teej Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Girls show their decorated hands in the celebration of Teej Festival at a local school in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 24, 2017. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying healthy and handsome husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A Hindu woman offers prayers at a Shiva temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 24, 2017. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying healthy and handsome husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

