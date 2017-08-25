Pet Fair Asia 2017 kicks off in Shanghai

A snake (elaphe obsoleta) is seen at the Pet Fair Asia 2017 in Shanghai, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 24, 2017. The Pet Fair Asia 2017 kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Center Thursday, with 950 exhibitors from around the world participating. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Akita dogs are seen at the Pet Fair Asia 2017 in Shanghai, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 24, 2017. The Pet Fair Asia 2017 kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Center Thursday, with 950 exhibitors from around the world participating. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A contestant takes his pet dog competing at the Pet Fair Asia 2017 in Shanghai, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 24, 2017. The Pet Fair Asia 2017 kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Center Thursday, with 950 exhibitors from around the world participating. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A Caucasian shepherd dog is seen at the Pet Fair Asia 2017 in Shanghai, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 24, 2017. The Pet Fair Asia 2017 kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Center Thursday, with 950 exhibitors from around the world participating. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)