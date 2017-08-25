Florida executes death-row inmate with new drug

A white man convicted of two racially-motivated murders was executed Thursday in the southeastern state of Florida with an anesthetic never used before in US lethal injections.



Mark Asay, 53, was the first white man in Florida's history to be executed for killing a black victim since the state reinstated the death penalty in the 1970s.



Asay was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m. (2222 GMT) at a state prison, after taking a three-drug injection that began with the anesthetic, etomidate.



Etomidate, recently approved by the Florida Supreme Court, was under criticism as being unproven in an execution. It replaced midazolam, a drug harder to acquire as many drug producers refused to provide it for executions.



During the execution, the injection of Etomidate was followed by a dose of potassium acetate, a paralytic, and then rocuronium bromide, a muscle relaxant which stops the heart.



Asay was sentenced to death in 1988 for killing two men in separate incidents on the same day in 1987. One of the victims was a 34-year-old black man, and the other was a 26-year-old man of mixed race, white and Hispanic.



The state's top court rejected earlier this month a motion filed by Asay's attorneys to prevent the injection on the claim that etomidate would cause too much pain.



The execution came shortly after the murder's final appeal was denied.



A spokesman for the Florida Department of Corrections said Asay asked for a fried ham, fried pork chops, french fries, vanilla swirl ice cream and a coke for his last meal.



According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Asay is the 93rd convicted inmate to have been executed since the US Supreme Court reintroduced the death penalty in 1976.

