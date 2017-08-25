China, S.Korea need to focus on bigger picture of relations

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/25 13:23:40





The relationship between China and South Korea has been developing smoothly and rapidly in an all-round manner since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.



The progress made in bilateral relations has not only brought tangible benefits to both peoples but has contributed greatly to regional peace and stability.



But diplomatic relations between Beijing and Seoul have been put to the test recently over the installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (



Beijing opposes the move as the system, a part of the US missile defense network, and its powerful X-band radar, in particular, will hurt China's strategic security interests.



China's opposition to the deployment of the THAAD is "clear and unswerving," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated on Thursday.



The Chinese government has always valued its relations with South Korea. Strong ties between two of Asia's major economies serve the interests of both countries and bring stability to the region.



It is hoped that South Korea could respect Beijing's concerns and call off the THAAD installation, to prevent the issue from jeopardizing the bigger picture of soundly developing China-South Korea relations.



In a congratulatory message sent to South Korean President



To remove the obstacles that are currently impeding the relationship, China and South Korea need to strengthen security and defense communication and cooperation, establish a crisis-management mechanism and prevent existing channels of dialogue from being blocked.



As always, China stands ready to work with South Korea to preserve the hard-won results in bilateral ties and properly handle disputes in order to put China-South Korea relations back on the right track. It's all about creating an environment of mutual respect and understanding.



But more importantly, stopping the installation of the THAAD and eliminating the security threat it poses to China and other countries in the region remains the key to cooling heightened tensions and ensuring a long-lasting peace in Northeast Asia.

The 25th anniversary of the establishment of China-South Korea relations on Thursday serves as an opportunity for the two sides to seek a way to strengthen ties and properly address their differences.The relationship between China and South Korea has been developing smoothly and rapidly in an all-round manner since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.The progress made in bilateral relations has not only brought tangible benefits to both peoples but has contributed greatly to regional peace and stability.But diplomatic relations between Beijing and Seoul have been put to the test recently over the installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ( THAAD ) system in South Korea.Beijing opposes the move as the system, a part of the US missile defense network, and its powerful X-band radar, in particular, will hurt China's strategic security interests.China's opposition to the deployment of the THAAD is "clear and unswerving," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated on Thursday.The Chinese government has always valued its relations with South Korea. Strong ties between two of Asia's major economies serve the interests of both countries and bring stability to the region.It is hoped that South Korea could respect Beijing's concerns and call off the THAAD installation, to prevent the issue from jeopardizing the bigger picture of soundly developing China-South Korea relations.In a congratulatory message sent to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the anniversary of diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on both sides to treasure the achievements made over the last two-and-a-half decades of bilateral relations.To remove the obstacles that are currently impeding the relationship, China and South Korea need to strengthen security and defense communication and cooperation, establish a crisis-management mechanism and prevent existing channels of dialogue from being blocked.As always, China stands ready to work with South Korea to preserve the hard-won results in bilateral ties and properly handle disputes in order to put China-South Korea relations back on the right track. It's all about creating an environment of mutual respect and understanding.But more importantly, stopping the installation of the THAAD and eliminating the security threat it poses to China and other countries in the region remains the key to cooling heightened tensions and ensuring a long-lasting peace in Northeast Asia.