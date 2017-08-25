Gold for Gong Lijiao in shot put at Zurich

Photo: CGTN

As expected, Chinese shot putter Gong Lijiao dominated the women's final at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday. That has made her the first Chinese athlete who has won a Diamond award.Gong, 28, won the competition by over one meter with a fifth round 19.60 meters. Five of her six shots outnumbered 19 meters. Even the worst toss - 18.81 meters - would have sufficed for the victory.Hungary's Anita Marton finished second with 18.54 meters and Yuliya Leantsiuk of Belarus third at 18.47 meters."Congratulations to myself! Thanks for all the people. Nothing is more important than pursuing dreams. This is just a start," Gong wrote on her Twitter-like Weibo after the event.Gong won gold at the IAAF London World Championships two weeks ago. Prior to that, she won minor medals at two Olympic Games and three world championships.