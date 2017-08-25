5 police killed in renewed terrorist attack in Myanmar's northern state

At least five police were killed in renewed terrorist attacks at police posts and one military base in Maungtaw, Myanmar's Rakhine state Friday morning, according to a release from the State Counsellor's office.



A total of 24 police posts in Maungtaw region were attacked with handmade bombs by extremist terrorists at 01:00 a.m. local time.



Also, about 150 extremists attempted to break into a military base at 03:00 a.m. local time.



So far, seven bodies of the terrorists have been seized and the security forces are in hot pursuit of the attackers, according to the release.



The incident coincided with the release of the final report on Rakhine state of the Myanmar-appointed advisory commission chaired by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

