Death toll in India's Bihar floods rises to 393

Death toll in the ongoing floods in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to 393, officials said Friday.



The water in Burhi Gandak and Bagmati rivers is flowing above danger mark and have inundated new areas.



"The flood situation has aggravated in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Darbhanga districts," a disaster management official said.



The floods so far have affected 17 million people spreading over 21 districts.



According to officials, seven teams of Indian army, 51 of disaster response force National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to evacuate people from the flood affected areas.



"Relief and rescue operations are in full swing. Dry food packets are being airdropped per day in the inundated areas where people are still surrounded by flood waters," a government spokesman said.



Floods have left number of people homeless.



The state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked all lawmakers to camp in flood affected areas and oversee relief and rescue operations. Kumar has also appealed them to contribute to state's flood relief fund.

