China to punish illegal publicity on Internet forums

China's Internet regulator plans to take action against illegal online publicity on Internet forums, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Friday.



The CAC published a list of rules on its website to further regulate the country's Bulletin Board System (BBS). Illegal online publicity includes paid posts, paid removal of posts, and illegal notifications.



The administration has also received reports from users that illegal content -- including pornographic, violent, terroristic and false information -- was being spread on some forums, according to the CAC.



The CAC requires real name registration on BBS.



The office issued the regulations in order to better develop China's online forums, protect the legal rights of Chinese netizens and online organizations, and to safeguard national security and the public interest, said the administration.



The regulations will take effect on October 1, said the CAC



The CAC will continue to crack down on illegal online behavior and welcomes reports from the public.



Reports can be made by phone at 12377 or via email at jubao@12377.cn.

