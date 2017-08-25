Turkey fires more than 900 public workers in latest decree

The Turkish government on Friday issued a new state of emergency decree to dismiss 928 public workers suspected of having links with terrorist organizations and groups.



The decree also allows 57 public workers who had been previously sacked to return to their positions.



Meanwhile, three pro-Kurdish media outlets in southeastern Diyarbakir province, Dihaber Agency, Sujin Newspaper and Rojeva Newspaper, were closed by the latest decree law under state of emergency imposed after last year's attempted coup.



The Turkish government has dismissed more than 150,000 officials in purges since the July 15 coup attempt, detaining some 50,000 people including soldiers, police, and civil servants.



The decree established the National Intelligence Coordination Board under Presidency. The president's permission will be required for the head of the MIT national intelligence agency to be investigated or to act as a witness.



The decree also enabled the intelligence agency to conduct activities within the Turkish army and defense ministry personnel.



The state of emergency was declared in July 2016 in the wake of a defeated coup that left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured, and has since been extended.

