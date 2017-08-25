2nd death confirmed in USS John McCain collision

The US 7th Fleet confirmed on Friday that a second body was found Thursday night after the USS John S. McCain guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel on Monday morning, leaving eight sailors still unaccounted for.



The latest victim was identified as Electronics Technician Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, following the recovery of the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician Kenneth Aaron Smith Thursday.



Search for the missing was directed toward the flooded compartments of the damaged warship which is now berthed at the Singapore Changi Naval Base, when the US side called a halt to a multi-national searching operation at sea Thursday evening.



According the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Singapore-coordinated search and rescue efforts with the United States, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia had covered 5,524 square km and involved more than 300 personnel from various Singapore agencies over the past four days.



The destroyer collided with an oil tanker Alnic MC in waters off the eastern side of Singapore on Monday morning, leaving 10 missing and five injured. The injured have all been released from hospital.

