Hot pot restaurant chain Haidilao apologizes for food hygiene problems

Popular Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao has apologized for hygiene problems in two of its restaurants in Beijing in an official statement on August 25.



Haidilao Hot Pot confirmed the hygiene problems, including the rats found in the kitchen and washing dustpan in the kitchen sink which is also used to clean plates, in Beijing's Jinsong and Taiyanggong restaurants as reported by the Legal Mirror on August 25.



"We are extremely sorry for the problems that were exposed and would like to express our sincere apology to the customers," said the statement issued by Haidilao on its official Sina Weibo account on August 25.



The company said they had already ordered all their restaurants to improve their hygiene in the statement.



Haidilao is formerly known for its attentive customer service, such as a dance performance in which waiters fling dough to make noodles, according to Xinhua.

