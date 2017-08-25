Exploring the beauty of Chinese antiquities through archaeological discoveries in past 20 years

Exploring the beauty of Chinese antiquities through archaeological discoveries in past 20 yearsAn exhibition themed "Splendor and beauty: The archaeological finds in recent 20 years in China" is held from May 18 to August 27 at the Capital Museum in Beijing.Photos: Du Liya/GT

A combination of Chinese characters spelling out the exhibition theme “Splendor and Beauty” is displayed at the entrance on August 20. Photo: Du Liya/GT

A carved statue of the Buddha and Bodhisattvas dating back to the Eastern Wei Dynasty (534-550), is displayed to the public on August 20. The statue was unearthed at the Longxing Temple, Qingzhou, East China’s Shandong Province.Photo: Du Liya/GT

Bronze wine vessel with a loop handle, made during the early Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771BC), is on display at the exhibition. The intricately engraved antique was found in Suizhou, Central China’s Hubei Province.Photo: Du Liya/GT

Two pairs of gilded bronze door knockers in the shape of the head of a beast are exhibited on August 20. The well-preserved door knockers are the largest of its kind and were unearthed from the tomb of the Emperor Yang of the Sui Dynasty (581-618) in Yangzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province.Photo: Du Liya/GT

A pair of blue and white pots in the shape of pagodas dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) is on public display on August 20. The pots were unearthed in Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan Province. Photo: Du Liya/GT

A model of the Ashoka Pagoda with 452 gemstones of seven kinds is exhibited on August 20. The Ashoka Pagoda dating from the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) is the largest one in China and unearthed in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province.Photo: Du Liya/GT

A display about the ancient Silk Road can be seen at the hall of Han Dynasty to Tang Dynasty, presenting the great contributions the Silk Road made to the world during this period.Photo: Du Liya/GT

A model of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) architectural piece made with the technique of mortise and tenon joint is especially constructed for the exhibition, costing more than 300,000 yuan ($45,000). The exquisite Chinese technique of mortise and tenon joint requires a unique set of skills that can build up a wooden structure without any nails or other bindings. Photo: Du Liya/GT