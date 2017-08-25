Trump calls Egypt's Sisi, says keen to develop ties

US President Donald Trump said, in a phone call with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday, he was keen to overcome any obstacles in the way of cooperation.



"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call tonight from US President Donald Trump who affirmed the strength of the friendship between Egypt and the United States and expressed his keenness on continuing to develop the relationship and overcome any obstacles that might affect it," official news agency MENA quoted the presidency as saying in a statement late on Thursday.



President Sisi highlighted "the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between both countries over issues of common concern."



The phone conversation came just days after the US said it would withhold some financial aid to Egypt.



On Tuesday, Washington decided to cut or delay nearly 300 million US dollars in aid to Egypt on concern about human rights record.



Egypt receives 1.5 billion dollar in military and economic aid annually which was linked to Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.



In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said "Cairo regretted over the US decision," calling it a "misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations that have bound the two countries for decades."



The move, the foreign ministry said, "reflects a lack of careful understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt, as well as the size and nature of the security and economic challenges faced by the Egyptian people."

