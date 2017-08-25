China to close 6,000 non-coal mines by 2020

China will shut down 6,000 non-coal mines from 2016 to 2020 to improve work safety.



The number of workplace accidents and fatalities at non-coal mines will drop 10 percent from 2015 levels by that time, with serious accidents down by 15 percent, according to a statement by the State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS).



SAWS said it would improve joint supervision, establish an information platform and a database for work safety checks, and help mining companies set up their own safety systems.



Mine rescue teams will be reinforced and disclosure of investigation reports improved.



China is strengthening workplace safety with more on-site checks and stricter punishments. The number of workplace safety accidents fell 24.7 percent year-on-year to 27,478 during January-July, with fatalities falling 16.8 percent to 19,783.



Non-coal mining targets a wide range of resources, including metallic minerals and radioactive ores. Such mines are free from risks of gas explosions but still face safety hazards, including radiation, fire and dust.

