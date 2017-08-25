A border city thrives

Heihe, a border city in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, is considered the twin city of Russia’s Far East Blagoveshchensk. The trade between the Chinese and Russian cities has been booming since the 1980s. The nearest point between these two cities is only 750 meters.Today, residents from both sides can visit each other easily by boat. And the small proximity between the two cities has also enabled the local trading business to flourish. More importantly, a bridge project across the Heilongjiang River is expected to be completed in 2019, which will further enhance the connectivity. Video: Chen Qingqing/GT