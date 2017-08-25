Stronger agro, prosperous PepsiCo

Sanjeev Chadha, CEO of PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA) in a potato farm situated in Yulin, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo





Sanjeev Chadha, CEO of PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), and Mike Spanos, president and CEO of PepsiCo Greater China Region (GCR), recently paid a visit to a huge potato farm situated in Yulin, Shaanxi Province.



PepsiCo not only owns Pepsi-Cola and other beverage brands, it is also one of the leading food companies in the world. Its food business portfolio includes many big brands each generating more than $1 billion in annual retail sales, such as Lay's, Quaker, Cheetos and Doritos, all very popular around the world. The Lay's potato chips favored by many Chinese are made from locally grown potatoes.





One of PepsiCo's potato farms situated in Yulin, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo





At the end of 2016, PepsiCo launched the ambitious 2025 Sustainability Agenda, in which the company promised to expand the Sustainable Farming Initiative to 7 million acres by 2025.



Lay's entered China in 1993. While expanding its food business, PepsiCo also actively invests in China's development. PepsiCo's food business in China has grown to seven plants. In the past 14 years, more than 10,000 farmers benefited from PepsiCo's agricultural business in China.



PepsiCo's potato contract farm in Yulin covers an area of 24 square kilometers, and PepsiCo provides the advanced technological guidance and management expertise. The farm has achieved full automated production. With only around a dozen management staff, the farm adopts the world's most advanced plantation and irrigation technologies, and advanced equipment and technologies such as drones and GPS.



These demonstration farms are also exemplars of energy conservation. PepsiCo has introduced drip and sprinkle irrigation technologies to these farms, reducing water consumption by up to 50 percent compared to traditional flood irrigation. By applying advanced technologies at the potato demonstration farms in Inner Mongolia, PepsiCo has turned unproductive desert into high-yield arable land.



In September 2011, PepsiCo GCR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) of China to promote sustainable agriculture projects. Both sides committed to build and operate sustainable demonstration farms which use advanced irrigation, tilling and crop management technologies to promote best practices of potato farming across Chinese agro system, and help Chinese agro growers increase yield and income.



In December 2015, PepsiCo and the MOA renewed the MOU, aiming to promote sustainable agriculture plantation and modern farm management technologies in China by leveraging international advanced technologies and experiences in target crops of potato and oats, thus providing good references for research and promotion of sustainable mode of agriculture plantation.



From 2013 to 2016, PepsiCo and MOA jointly held three training sessions on sustainable agricultural development of potatoes and farm management in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The PepsiCo experts provided training on leading technologies and processes to about 100 agro-technicians and management professionals from over 10 provinces and autonomous regions.



In June 2017, PepsiCo GCR contributed and set up a PepsiCo Library in Masheng Kulve Primary School in Mahe Town of Yulin, Shaanxi Province, to encourage students there to study hard and pursue their aspirations.



This is only one example of PepsiCo giving back to the community. Over the last three decades, PepsiCo Foundation and PepsiCo GCR have actively support a range of public welfare programs, including the Water Cellars for Mothers Project, delivering clean-water access to people in water-stressed regions of central and western China, and the Nutrition in Action Program in support of the nutrition improvement for western China. The PepsiCo Library is a public benefit project initiated by PepsiCo GCR which has been donating books, desks, chairs, library facilities and funds to support schools near PepsiCo potato farms across China.



"We were as merry as little birds when we heard PepsiCo is going to donate us a library. We told each other, 'Yay! We will have new books to read!'" recalls Gao Ruisong, a fifth grader of Masheng Kulve Primary School.





Mike Spanos, president and CEO of PepsiCo Greater China Region (GCR) with students in one of the hope schools supported by PepsiCo. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo





"I am grateful to the uncles and aunts at PepsiCo for donating the library to us. We will study hard, build our skill set, and live up to the care and help we were provided, repaying the kindness we received from the school, teachers, classmates and all those who care about us," Gao Ruisong said.



Liu Zhiqiang, headmaster of Masheng Kulve Primary School, said, "PepsiCo's donation has made our library more comfortable and more substantial. We received more than visible objects, most importantly, the new concept of reading. We now have a new motivation for reading. The value is beyond measure and is of profound significance to our kids!"



As of July 2017, PepsiCo Foundation, PepsiCo GCR and staff have donated over 3 million yuan ($450,146) to the PepsiCo Library project, of which 580,000 yuan is from employee contribution. So far, the project has brought 12 PepsiCo Libraries and one kindergarten to the communities in six provinces (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei, Shaanxi, Shandong, Guangdong and Gansu provinces) benefiting over 10,000 students in poverty-stricken areas across China.



