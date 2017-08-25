Dingzi hill park opens to public for free in Jinan

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2017 shows the Dingzi hill park after landscape reconstruction in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. The Dingzi hill park which was once a quarry has been reconstructed as a park equipped with gym facilities and hiking paths and is open to the public for free. Photo: Xinhua

