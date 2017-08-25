End of the line

Chinese police turn over Naquan Ferguson, who is wanted by Interpol for armed robbery, to US Justice Department officials at Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Friday. Ferguson, who is from Brooklyn, New York, robbed a jewelry store in Greenwich, Connecticut in September 2011. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and first-degree larceny in return for a sentence of eight-and-a-half years in jail, followed by nine-and-a-half years of special parole. Ferguson arrived in Guangzhou in February 2017. Photo: CFP