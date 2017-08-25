Real-name registration required for online posts

Chinese Internet users must register using their real names and information before they can be allowed to post online comments, according to a new guideline published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday.



The websites' feedback services have enriched netizens' Internet life, but has also led to the spread of rumors, filthy language and illegal information, the guideline said.



The CAC requires websites to establish a review and real-time verification system to immediately detect and deal with illegal information.



"The system targets public information rather than personal messages, and will not affect privacy. Freedom of speech will not be violated since the system deals with illegal information," the CAC said.



Meanwhile, cyberspace offices should conduct a regular credit assessment of providers of feedback services and establish a black list, according to the guideline.



The CAC on Friday also issued another guideline for online forums and communities, such as Baidu Tieba and tianya.cn.



According to the guideline, those who use Internet forums must register with the websites using their real name before being allowed to post.



Employees of online forums are likewise prohibited from seeking illegitimate interests by publishing, forwarding, deleting or altering the posts on their platforms.



Earlier this month, China's Internet watchdog launched investigations into popular Chinese social networks WeChat, Sina Weibo and Baidu Tieba for suspected violations of China's Cybersecurity Law.



Global Times

