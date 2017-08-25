No group-stage action for Ibra, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho does not know when Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action, but he has ruled him out of Manchester United's Champions League group games.



Ibrahimovic, 35, rejoined United on a one-season contract earlier this week, four months after undergoing career-saving knee ligament surgery.



But while the Swedish striker has been busy talking up his return on social media, Mourinho does not expect to be able to call upon him until next year.



"He will not be ready for the group phase of the Champion League. I don't think there is any chance of that," said Mourinho, whose side face Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in Group A.



"I'm not thinking Zlatan to play any part of the group phase. Hopefully he can play in the knockout phase, but for that we need to finish top two."



Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals in his first Old Trafford campaign, had been linked with a move to Major League Soccer and Mourinho said his desire to rejoin United showed his ambition was fully intact.



"It shows two things for me: It shows me the dimension of the player and the club," the United manager told reporters at the club's training centre in Carrington, west of Manchester, on Friday.



Mourinho also reacted to Thursday's Champions League draw and said United's group would not be as easy as some pundits seem to think.



"I think it's a dangerous group and if you go to the recent history of Man United, they lost to Basel [in 2011] and could not beat Benfica in two matches [in 2011].



"I think also against CSKA Moscow the last time was 0-0 or 1-0 or something [a 1-0 win in November 2015]."





