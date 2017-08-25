PLA’s Macao garrison helps post-typhoon relief

Two People's Liberation Army soldiers based in Macao help clear debris from a street in Macao Friday, two days after Typhoon Hato hit the special administrative region. Photo: AFP

About 1,000 soldiers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao were mobilized on Friday to support relief efforts from the destruction caused by Typhoon Hato in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).The mobilization comes at the request of the Macao SAR government, which was approved by China's central government in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Garrison Law of the Macao SAR.As of Friday, Hato had killed nine people in Macao. Macao issued its first signal 10 typhoon warning - its highest storm alert - on Wednesday since returning to China in 1999. The typhoon caused a citywide power outage and cut network and water supply, according to the overseas edition of the People's Daily.The PLA Garrison in Macao said it will help protect the lives and property of the Macao residents.