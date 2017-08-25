Europa League group draw

Arsenal face a tricky Europa League group stage with ties against Cologne and Red Star Belgrade as Arsene Wenger's side play in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since 1997.



The Gunners were also paired with Belarus club Bate Borisov in Friday's draw that was kinder to another European giants AC Milan, who face Austria Vienna, AEK Athens and Rijeka of Croatia.



Wayne Rooney's Everton have a stern test in a group containing French club Lyon, whose Groupama Stadium will host the final on May 16. Italian side Atalanta and Cypriot minnows Apollon round out Everton's group.



French club Nice, who have strengthened their star-studded squad with the addition of Dutch veteran Wesley Sneijder this summer, drew a big-name Italian opponent in the shape of Lazio.

