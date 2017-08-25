Country tourism boosted in SW China's Guizhou

The scenery of Xiufeng village is seen in Jichang township of Dushan County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 25, 2017. In recent years, local government in Qiannan focused on improving the local transport and environment, which boosted local tourism development. The scenic area in Xiufeng village attracts more than 120,000 tourists every year, providing jobs for 357 people of 170 families. Photo: Xinhua

