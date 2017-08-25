Lin, Son set up semi showdown

Five-time champion Lin Dan and top seed Son Wan-ho set up a semifinal showdown at the World Badminton Championships after coming through their quarterfinal matches on Friday.



Chinese star Lin, who won the last of his world crowns in 2013, overcame Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing-ki 21-17, 21-18 in Glasgow.



"I really enjoyed today's match," said 33-year-old Lin, who was taken to three games in his two previous matches. "I expect to perform fully to my 100 percent tomorrow."



Son, the world No.1 from South Korea, beat India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-18 to qualify.

