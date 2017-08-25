19 killed in violent protests in India after court convicts ‘godman’ of rape

Violent protests erupted in India on Friday, killing at least 19 people, after a court convicted a self-styled "godman" of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent, police and officials said.



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual group, was found guilty of raping two followers in a case dating back to 2002 at the headquarters of his Dera Sacha Sauda group in the northern town of Sirsa.



Supporters rampaged in response, attacking railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, witnesses said.



At least 19 people were killed, most of them in Panchkula town where the court returned its verdict on Singh, a federal interior ministry official said. More than 200 were wounded in the two states, he said.



Dozens of cars were burning in Panchkula town while a body lay on a roadside. Television footage showed frantic scenes outside a hospital in Panchkula, with medical staff hurriedly transferring injured patients from ambulances on to wheelchairs and stretchers. Smoke could be seen rising in another part of town.



Protests also erupted in New Delhi and in the neighboring state of Rajasthan. Supporters of the godman set fire to some buses and two empty train coaches in the capital.



Singh commands a following that he claims is in the millions. Supporters started gathering in the streets outside the court in Panchkula on Thursday.



"The court has convicted Ram Rahim Singh of rape charges," Kohal Dev Sharma, a lawyer at the court said. "Justice has finally prevailed."



Singh, a burly, bearded man who has scripted and starred in his own films, denied the charges. He had called on his followers through a video message to remain peaceful.



Singh's sentence will be announced later in the month, media reported. Sharma said he faced a minimum of seven years in prison.





