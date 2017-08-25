Fresh violence kills 89 in Myanmar’s Rakhine

At least 89 people including 12 security forces were killed as Rohingya militants besieged border posts in northern Rakhine State, Myanmar's authorities said Friday, triggering a fresh exodus of refugees toward Bangladesh.



The state is bisected by religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are reviled and perceived as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.



The office of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said 12 security officials had been killed alongside 77 militants - the highest declared single day toll since fighting broke out last year.



Friday's fighting exploded around Rathedaung township which has seen a heavy buildup of Myanmar troops in recent weeks, with reports filtering out of killings by shadowy groups, army-blockaded villages and abuses.



Some 20 police posts came under attack in the early hours of Friday by an estimated 150 insurgents, some carrying guns and using homemade explosives, Myanmar's military said.



"The military and police members are fighting back together against extremist Bengali terrorists," Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement on Facebook, using the state's description for Rohingya militants.





