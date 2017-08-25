Farmers found guilty in coffin case

A South African judge on Friday found two white farmers guilty of attempted murder after they filmed themselves forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive.



Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, both wearing jackets and ties, were also found guilty of kidnap, intimidation and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.



They had pleaded not guilty over the incident last year in the eastern province of Mpumalanga, saying they only intended to scare Mlotshwa after he allegedly stole copper cables from their farm.

