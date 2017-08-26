Troops from PLA Macao Garrison mobilized for typhoon disaster relief in Macao

About 1,000 troops from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao were mobilized on Friday to support the relief efforts of the disaster caused by typhoon Hato in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).



The troops were called in at around 9:45 a.m. local time (01:45 GMT) to help with clearing piles of rubbish left by the typhoon.



The mobilization, the PLA's first disaster relief operation in the SAR, was at the request of the Macao SAR government and under the approval of China's central government in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Garrison Law of the Macao SAR.



The PLA Garrison in Macao said it will make concerted efforts with the Macao SAR government, the central government agencies in Macao, as well as Macao compatriots to help protect the lives and properties of the Macao compatriots and resume life and production order in Macao as soon as possible.



The PLA troops' relief efforts were widely praised by Macao citizens, some of whom brought food and water to the soldiers to express their gratitude.



According to Macao Civil Emergency Response Center, 10 people were killed and 244 others injured after powerful typhoon Hato struck the Macao SAR on Wednesday.

