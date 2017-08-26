NATO Secretary General visits Poland for "historic" deployment of troops

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Friday "an historic day" as NATO was deploying multinational combat group troops in Poland for the first time "to make NATO ready for a quickly changing situation."



Stoltenberg made the comment Friday when visiting NATO's Battalion Combat Group in Orzysz, northern Poland, together with Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz.



"The presence of NATO forces in Poland is the best guarantee that peace and security will return to Europe," said Macierewicz.



The battalion combat group includes US, British and Romanian forces, in cooperation with Polish units, and aims to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.



Earlier on Friday, Stoltenberg met Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to discuss adapting to new threats, regional security, and implementing the decisions made at the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw.



During a press conference, Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO's presence in Poland and Baltic countries was "a sign of NATO's unity, strength and decisiveness." He also praised Poland for using two percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense spending and its plan to spend 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030.



Addressing the upcoming large-scale Russian-Belarusian military exercise Zapad '17 in Belarus in September, Stoltenberg said the event would be closely monitored. NATO will send two observers, he said. He called on Russia to fulfill its obligations under the Vienna OSCE document and added that the countries had a right to conduct military exercises, but should respect transparency.



Meanwhile, Szydlo underlined that in the face of changes in the security environment, it was in the common interest of all allies that NATO should maintain unity and efficiency. She informed that one of Poland's priorities would be strengthening allied deterrence and defense capabilities.



For the second day of his two-day visit on Friday, Stoltenberg met with Polish, Romanian, and Turkish foreign ministers.



On Thursday evening, Stoltenberg met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. During a one-on-one discussion, followed by a plenary meeting, joined by foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski and National Security Bureau (BBN) head Pawel Soloch, they discussed the security of NATO's eastern flank and the upcoming Zapad military exercises in Belarus.



According to Soloch, Duda stressed the significance of NATO's eastern flank, and the importance of a constant presence of allied troops in the region. The current situation in Ukraine was also discussed.

