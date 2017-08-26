17 dead after bus falls into sea in S. Russia

The death toll of a bus plunge into the Black Sea in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on Friday morning rose to 17 people, the Krasnodar regional administration said.



It said in a statement that 33 others were injured in the accident and taken to local hospitals.



Earlier reports said the bus carrying employees of a local company fell into the Black Sea from a pier under construction from the height of four meters in the southern part of Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar region.



A rescue team, including 130 people and two mobile diving craft, is working on the site, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

