Hundreds of thousands of Chinese affected by Typhoon Hato

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/26 0:18:56





Hato caused 6,600 homes to collapse and damaged 68,200 hectares of crops, resulting in the direct economic losses of 12.18 billion yuan (1.83 billion US dollars).



Nine people were killed in south China's Guangdong Province, where the typhoon made landfall on Wednesday, according to the provincial civil affairs department.



In Guangdong, 540,200 people from 293 townships were evacuated, 6,469 homes collapsed, and 52,000 hectares of crops were damaged. The province's direct economic losses were 11.9 billion yuan.



In Guangxi, one person was killed and 178,000 were affected, while another death was reported in the neighboring Yunnan Province.



Hato affected 1,900 people in Guizhou and more than 1,900 were evacuated in Fujian.



Hato was the 13th typhoon to hit China this year. It made landfall in Guangdong Province Wednesday and then moved west while losing strength.

Typhoon Hato has left 11 people dead, one missing, and affected some 741,000 residents in the provinces of Fujian, Guangdong, Guizhou, and Yunnan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as of Friday morning, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.Hato caused 6,600 homes to collapse and damaged 68,200 hectares of crops, resulting in the direct economic losses of 12.18 billion yuan (1.83 billion US dollars).Nine people were killed in south China's Guangdong Province, where the typhoon made landfall on Wednesday, according to the provincial civil affairs department.In Guangdong, 540,200 people from 293 townships were evacuated, 6,469 homes collapsed, and 52,000 hectares of crops were damaged. The province's direct economic losses were 11.9 billion yuan.In Guangxi, one person was killed and 178,000 were affected, while another death was reported in the neighboring Yunnan Province.Hato affected 1,900 people in Guizhou and more than 1,900 were evacuated in Fujian.Hato was the 13th typhoon to hit China this year. It made landfall in Guangdong Province Wednesday and then moved west while losing strength.