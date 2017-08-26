IS claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Kabul

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a mosque in Kabul on Friday, local media reported.



The IS group, according to local TV channel Tolo, has claimed the attack on Imam-e-Zaman mosque in Khair Khana neighborhood in the northern edge of Kabul city.



The bloody attack happened at around 1:30 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) when scores of faithful Muslims gathered inside the mosque to offer Friday prayer, according to a source.



So far two people have been killed and 11 others injured, while fighting between the attackers and security forces has been continuing.

