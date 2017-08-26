Massive march in Cuba to reject Trump's actions against Venezuela

Hundreds of Venezuelans, Cubans and people from other parts of the world marched through a central avenue in Havana on Friday to reject recent military threats by US President Donald Trump against Venezuela.



The march, organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship and Solidarity (ICAP), took place along several blocks of the Avenue of the Presidents of the Cuban capital until it reached the monument to Venezuelan hero, Simon Bolivar.



With banners urging Trump to stay out of Venezuela and photos of late President Hugo Chavez, as well as current leader, Nicolas Maduro, the participants expressed their support for the so-called Bolivarian Revolution.



"We reject US interference. Mr. Trump does not seem to know that the greater the challenge for Venezuela, the greater the greatness of its people," said Venezuelan Ambassador in Cuba, Ali Rodriguez.



He also rejected Washington's continued threats against Caracas aimed at overthrowing President Maduro's government.



"We do not want a war, we want peace, because only in that context can we take advantage of our potential for development," Rodriguez said.



The diplomat said the White House seeks to restore the old policy where Latin America was the backyard of the United States.



"They use their power to establish their military, economic and even cultural domination, as we have seen in recent times," added Rodriguez.



ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez affirmed Cuba's position of supporting Caracas and indicated that nation "is on the right track" despite its deep economic and political crisis.



"A country who is respected will always fight for its independence and sovereignty. The recent military threat by the United States does not intimidate Venezuelans, on the contrary, it dignifies the values of that nation," he said.



In the march and rally to support the Bolivarian Revolution were present foreign students, workers of different sectors, groups of solidarity and diplomats.



Earlier this month Trump said that Washington does not rule out a "military option" in relation to the crisis in Venezuela, a country that, in his opinion, is in a "very dangerous mess."



In the last few weeks tensions between Washington and Caracas have increased over Venezuela's controversial Constituent National Assembly (ANC) formed after an election late last month.



On Friday, the White House imposed new sanctions against Caracas that involve its financial operations in US dollars and sale of bonds to pay debts.



The national security adviser H.R. McMaster said at a White House press conference on Friday that the United States had no plans to take military action in Venezuela, but that President Trump intended to take advantage of a broad range of "integrated options" in the future.

