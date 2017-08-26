Man nabbed on suspicion of assault on police outside Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police outside the Buckingham Palace in central London, Metropolitan Police said.



Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the course of detaining the man, London police said.



No other persons have been reported injured. Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing.



Buckingham Palace is in lockdown. Multiple emergency service vehicles could be seen on the scent.



The Buckingham Palace is the London residence and administrative headquarters of the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.



Located in the City of Westminster, the palace is often at the center of state occasions and royal hospitality.

