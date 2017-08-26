No military action plan being considered for Venezuela: US official

A top national security adviser to US President Donald Trump said on Friday that no military action plan was currently being considered in the near future for Venezuela.



The national security adviser H.R. McMaster said at a White House press conference that the United States had no plans to take military action in Venezuela, but that President Trump intended to take advantage of a broad range of "integrated options" in the future.



"Any decision will be in conjunction with the partners of the region," he added.



Trump said earlier this month that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela.



McMaster's remarks came after the announcement of a new round of US economic sanctions on the South American country, restricting the Venezuelan government's access to US debt and equity markets.



Earlier in the day, White House said in a statement that Trump has signed an executive order prohibiting dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company.



Primarily targeting the Venezuelan government, the US Treasury was issuing general licenses that allow for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by the executive order.



The executive order also carved out short-term financing for most commercial trade, including the export and import of petroleum, said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the same press conference held at the White House.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that his government is taking steps to defend the country against US economic sanctions.

