Venezuela mulls steps to shield against US sanctions

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Friday that his country was considering measures to shield itself against US economic sanctions.



"We are studying the (US) executive order. It has just been issued and we are preparing the response to protect our people," said Arreaza, speaking from the United Nations headquarters in New York.



Earlier on Friday, Washington announced new sanctions that bar dealings in new debt bonds issued by the Venezuelan government and state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).



Venezuela will "take all measures at its disposal," said Arreaza.



The administration of US President Donald Trump, said Arreaza, seeks to spark "a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela," which is already reeling from galloping inflation and shortages of basic goods.



"What do they want? Do they want to kill Venezuelans from hunger?" he asked.



The UN cannot remain "with its armed crossed," he added.



The Trump administration has actively campaigned to isolate Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and the ruling Socialist Party (PSUV).



Previous sanctions imposed by the US have targeted individuals within Maduro's government, but Friday's new executive order escalates the pressure.

