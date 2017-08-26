Death toll of Kabul mosque attack rises to 13

The death toll of an attack at a mosque on Friday in Kabul, Afghanistan has risen to 13 while 38 others were wounded, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.



Among the killed, 10 were worshippers and three were police personnel, while 30 civilians and eight policemen were injured during the clashes, Danish said in a statement.



The attack came when two suicide bombers stormed a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers at around midday in the northern area of Kabul.



According to Danish, some 107 worshippers were rescued by special operation police forces.



The counter-attack and rescue operation ended late Friday.



The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

