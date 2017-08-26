Eight missing landslide victims in Switzerland "unlikely to be found alive": police

Two days after a massive landside in a remote valley in eastern Switzerland, rescue workers are still making efforts to find eight missing people, but the hope for their survival seems to be weaker and weaker.



A local police source on Friday told reporters that "it is unlikely they will be found alive".



The landslide occurred on Wednesday in the Val Bondasca region of canton Graubunden, but initially no casualties were reported, then on Thursday morning local police reported that eight people went missing as a result of the disaster.



Another group of six people was also reportedly missing after the landslide, but later they were located unharmed in Italy.



According to local police, those eight missing people were hikers and climbers respectively from Switzerland, Germany and Austria.



No children or locals from the region were among those reported missing.



Local Swiss media reported that it is believed that the landslide was caused by a combination of thawing permafrost and water pressure dislodging rocks.

