5 missing after quake hits S. African gold mine

Five mine workers were unaccounted for following a seismic event at a gold mine, it was announced on Friday.



The quake took place at the Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville, Gauteng Province, said Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, which operates the affected mine.



Harmony's management team and the Department of Mineral Resources are at the mine to ensure that every effort is made to return the employees to safety, the company said.



Rescue teams have been working non-stop since the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the company.



The scale of the quake remains unknown.



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony), with operations and assets in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG), is the third largest gold producer in South Africa.

