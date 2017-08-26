Trump's economic chief urges White House to do better in Charlottesville response

Gary Cohn, top economic adviser to US President Donald, has urged the White House to "do better" in condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists following deadly clashes in Charlottesville, US state of Virginia, earlier this month.



"This administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities," Cohn told a Financial Times interview published early Friday.



Cohn became director of the National Economic Council early this year after leaving his post as president of Goldman Sachs. In his first public comments over the controversy, Cohn said he has "come under enormous pressure" both to resign and to remain in his position.



"As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post as director of the National Economic Council because I feel a duty to fulfil my commitment to work on behalf of the American people," Cohn explained.



"But I also feel compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks," he said. "Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK."



His remarks came about two weeks after white supremacists and neo-Nazis clashed violently with counter-protesters in historic Charlottesville over the city council's decision to remove a Confederate monument.



One woman was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a suspected Nazi sympathizer drove a sports car into a crowd of counter-protesters on Aug. 12.



Responding to the incident in an equivocal manner, Trump has faced bipartisan backlash and wide criticism by claiming there had been violence on "both sides." He insisted that the media didn't cover his Charlottesville comments fairly to defend himself.



Cohn, a Jewish American, reportedly considered quitting his job over Trump's remarks, and went as far to draft a letter of resignation, but he decided to stay on after discussions with the president.



"I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting 'Jews will not replace us' to cause this Jew to leave his job," Cohn said. "I feel deep empathy for all who have been targeted by these hate groups."



Last week, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, another Jewish-American in the administration, was urged by hundreds of his former Yale classmates to resign in protest at Trump's remarks, but he defended Trump staunchly.



"I feel compelled to let you know that the president in no way, shape or form, believes that neo-Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways," Mnuchin said in a written statement.



Cohn, along with Mnuchin, also a former Goldman Sachs banker, is leading the administration's push for a tax overhaul. The White House economic chief is seen as a pivotal figure to help Trump revive a much stalled legislative agenda.

